Polk County deputies shoot gunman who opened fire on them, officials say

MULBERRY, Fla. – Polk County sheriff’s deputies shot a gunman after he opened fire, injuring one deputy, officials said.

The shooting took place early Monday on Nichols Road in Mulberry.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man fired at deputies, with one deputy suffering a minor injury to his arm.

Deputies returned fire, striking the gunman, who was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert patient, sheriff’s officials said.

No other details, including what led to the shooting, have been released.

