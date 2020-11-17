Student carjacked near UCF campus, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A female student was carjacked Monday night near the University of Central Florida campus, according to UCF police.

The armed carjacking was reported around 8:30 p.m. at Knights Circle, an off-campus housing complex that is in the jurisdiction of UCF police.

Police said the woman’s blue 2016 Mazda 3 was stolen near Building 6, but she was not injured.

The victim and witnesses gave differing descriptions of the assailants who police say may have entered the complex by jumping a fence.

A search failed to locate the stolen car.

“No matter where you are, we encourage you to stay aware of your surroundings, especially at night, and never hesitate to contact law enforcement when you see activity that seems suspicious or criminal,” UCF police said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call UCFPD at 407-823-5555 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

No other details have been released.