OCPS teachers to receive pay increase, union says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public School teachers will receive a pay increase, according to the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association.

The union said a base salary for full-time teachers who make less than $47,500 will be brought up to at least $47,500.

This includes pre-K teachers.

Any teacher who makes more than this will get a bump of 1.27 percent in their salary, according to the union.

The OCCTA said the increases are retroactive to the first day of the school year.

[RELATED: Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill that would provide over $500 million to raise teacher salaries]

Back in June, Gov. DeSantis signed a bill saying base salaries of K-12 classroom teachers would be at $47,500 for public school teachers in Florida.

Back in the summer, Commissioner Richard Corcoran said the funding would put Florida on a path to make teachers in the state some of the highest-paid in the country.