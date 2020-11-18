Orlando International Airport prepares for most travelers since pandemic began

ORLANDO, Fla. – Leaders at Orlando International Airport announced they plan to see their highest numbers of passengers since the pandemic began for Thanksgiving travel.

Travelers are warned that lines could be long, but not in the way you remember them.

Brian Engle serves as the Director of Customer Experience at Orlando International Airport.

[TRENDING: Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective | Sheriff says deputy ‘forced to fire,’ killing 2 teens | Mom abandons baby at stranger’s house]

“Sometimes the line appears longer because of that social distancing, the extra space between guests,” he explained.

Enforcement continues when it comes to social distancing and safety precautions, said Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown.

“Wear the mask and wear it properly,” Brown said. “It doesn’t do any good to have it down below the nose.”

“They’ve been doing it all week at the theme parks, I’m sure they’re pretty accustomed to it when they get there,” Engle added.

Below are the 12-Day Thanksgiving Travel Departure Projections from OIA:

Traveling Date Total Travelers Sunday, 29 November 44,347 Saturday, 28 November 42,623 Monday, 30 November 42,480 Saturday, 21 November 41,319 Sunday, 22 November 41,113 Monday, 23 November 40,454 Friday, 20 November 38,502 Tuesday, 1 December 37,440 Wednesday, 25 November 36,936 Friday, 27 November 34,825 Tuesday, 24 November 33,788 Thursday, 26 November 22,072

The numbers would be the most passengers leaving Orlando International Airport since the pandemic began. However, it’s still only about half what they saw during the same stretch last year.

Below are the busiest 2019 Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Days at MCO from most busy to least busy. (Departures and Arrivals):

Traveling Date Total Travelers Saturday, Nov 30th 169,890 Sunday, Dec 1st 163,030 Saturday, Nov 23rd 161,167 Friday, Nov 22nd 155,824 Sunday, Nov 24th 154,270 Monday, Dec 2nd 152,025 Wednesday, Nov 27th 150,403 Tuesday, Nov 26th 143,140 Monday, Nov 25th 140,145 Friday, Nov 29th 131,709 Tuesday, Dec 3rd 131,446 Thursday, Nov 28th 100,314

If you are traveling, Brown reminded passengers that TSA now allows for you to bring up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer in your carry-on, well above the usual 3.4 ounce bottles.

Travelers may also notice fewer fellow passengers, since TSA data shows airport travel is down 74% since May, and as cases continue to climb nationwide.

“People used to book three months out but because of COVID-19, it’s sometimes a week out now,” Engle said. “They’re going to wait that long and wait to see how the numbers are.”

Orlando International Airport

Brown pointed out that OIA is still unable to receive flights from the European Union and the United Kingdom, and limited flights from Brazil, in addition to restrictions in the U.S.

“You’ve got quarantines in the tri-state area, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut,” he said. “So that’s going to have some impact. How we measure that, it’s pretty difficult right now to guess what that is. It’s concerning, but it’s concerning for the whole country.”