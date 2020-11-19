On brink of collapse Arecibo Observatory telescope to be decommissioned

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

The world’s second largest radio telescope at the Arecibo Observatory is on the verge of collapse following two structural support cables mysteriously snapping and will be be decommissioned as soon as possible, officials with the National Science Foundation announced Thursday.

The news is a huge blow to the science community that relies on the 305-meter telescope in Puerto Rico to monitor asteroids and make more other-worldly discoveries.

The University of Central Florida manages the observatory for the National Science Foundation. While some of the facility will remain operation the telescope was the most well-known part of Arecibo and had operated for 57 years.

On Aug. 10, a cable collapsed crashing down into the 1,000-foot dish, damaging about 250 panels. Then, while plans were still being made to safe and repair the dish, another failed on Nov. 6.

With those two cables gone, engineers informed UCF and NSF that if another were to fail, the two remaining would undergo demands too great and break, threatening the structures near the giant dish.

Thornston Tomasetti was hired by UCF to conduct the structural analysis after the first cable break. On Nov. 12, the project manager sent Ray Lugo, the director of Florida Space Institute at UCF, a letter of the impending structural collapse.

“A catastrophic failure would be very likely,” John Abruzzo, with Thornston Tomasetti, wrote. “These cables are not capable of handling the required dynamic demands of a sudden failure of an adjacent cable.”

NSF Assistant Director for the Mathematical and Physical Sciences Directorate Sean Jones said in a call with reporters Thursday the decision was made to attempt a controlled removal of the dish before it collapses. The decision was purely made for safety reasons and to prevent further damages to buildings around the dish, including the educational center and LIDAR facility.

“After reviewing all of the engineering assessments, NSF has concluded that this resent damage to the 305-meter telescope cannot be addressed without risking the lives and safety of workers and staff,” Jones said. “And NSF has decided to begin the process of planning for controlled decommissioning of the 305 telescope.”

Should another cable break the platform across the dish weighing 900 tons could collapse into the dish, according to NSF.

In a statement, UCF President Alexander Cartwright said the team worked tirelessly with NSF to find a way to save the telescope.

“While this outcome is not what we had been working towards, and we are disheartened to see such an important scientific resource decommissioned, safety is our top priority,” Cartwright said. “At a time when public interest and scientific curiosity about space and the skies has re-intensified, there remains much to understand about the data that has been acquired by Arecibo. Despite this disappointing setback, we remain committed to the scientific mission in Arecibo and to the local community.”

The observatory is a three fold purpose facility, supporting astronomy and astrophysics, the second tier supports atmospheric and ionosphere research and lastly providing solar system astronomy and asteroid observations.

Arecibo has a LIDAR, of Light Detection and Ranging, facility that will remain in use for atmospheric and ionospheric research but even that will be impacted because the large dish added in parts of those observations.

Engineers are now determining a safe-controlled way to bring down the dish.