7 people rushed to hospital after crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Seven people were rushed to the hospital after a crash in Orange County.

The crash happened in the area of Colonia Drive and Avalon Park Drive.

Three people were transported to ORMC, the four other patients were transported to other hospitals.

The conditions of the people sent to the hospital have not been released at this time.

Traffic was closed in the area of the crash when the investigator responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.