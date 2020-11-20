Trooper shot at in Ocala, investigation underway

OCALA, Fla. – A trooper was shot at in downtown Ocala around 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

FLHSMV said a trooper was notified of a shooting in downtown Ocala and saw the suspect vehicle leaving a parking garage.

Investigators said the trooper told the driver to get out of his vehicle.

The driver did not listen and left the scene at a high rate of speed, according to FLHSMV.

He left the scene in a car described as a silver Nissan sedan and during the pursuit multiple shots were fired at the trooper and his patrol car, according to investigators.

FLHSMV said the trooper lost contact with the vehicle and the search for the driver continues.

The trooper was not injured in the incident.

The first shooting is being investigated by the Ocala Police Department.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.