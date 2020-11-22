Man killed, officer wounded in New Smyrna Beach shooting, deputies say

A man was killed and a New Smyrna Beach police officer was wounded during a shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer was shot by the man who fled from police, and then the fleeing man was shot and killed by a New Smyrna Beach police officer and Volusia County deputy who returned fire, according to deputies.

The incident started around 4 p.m. when a Port Orange police officer tried to stop the man for a traffic violation after he was driving recklessly at a high speed, deputies said.

The man then drove towards New Smyrna Beach, where he crashed outside a storage facility in the area of Turnbull Street and Industrial Park Avenue, deputies said.

The man then fled on foot and started firing at police from the roof of a storage facility, deputies said.

In a phone conversation, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the wounded officer was shot in the buttocks.

The officer is recovering at a hospital and was reportedly in good spirits with his family at his side, deputies said.

Chitwood said the man, whose name hasn’t been released yet, had been arrested 25 times.

Deputies said the shooting was captured on a body camera and the footage could be made available Sunday morning.