WATCH LIVE at 9:56 pm: SpaceX launches another round of Starlink satellites

SpaceX is expected to launch another batch of Starlink satellites Sunday night. The launch is scheduled for 9:56 p.m.

This latest batch of 60 satellites brings the total number launched by SpaceX to nearly a thousand. Ultimately the satellite constellation will provide high-speed broadband internet to rural areas.

The launch was originally set to launch on Saturday night but was delayed.

Starlink satellites are now in beta testing in select areas in the United States. Early beta testers paid a one-time equipment fee of $499 and a monthly service cost of $99 per month and were warned to expect periodic outages and speeds between 50 to 150 Mbps. In a nod to its experimental nature, SpaceX is referring to the trial run as “Starlink’s Better Than Nothing Beta” program.