Skier in critical condition after being found unresponsive in Lake Brantley

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A female skier who was pulled from Lake Brantley is now in critical condition, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Officials said a male was operating a watercraft while the female skied from the back around 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The pair was known to ski on the lake on an almost daily basis.

The skier gave a signal to let the male know that she was done and ready to be dropped off, so he dropped the skier off at a home and circled back around to dock the watercraft, records show.

The male docked the vessel on a lift and then went to look for the skier but couldn’t find her outside or inside the home and that’s when he realized she was face down in the water, according to FWC.

He rushed to pull the female from the water and brought her to a neighbor’s home to perform CPR until first responders arrived.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she is currently in critical condition.

Authorities didn’t provide further details about her identity, age or injuries.