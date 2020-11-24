Curbside COVID-19 testing in Seminole County all booked up for Tuesday, website shows

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – All the appointments for curbside coronavirus testing at the Florida Department of Health in Sanford for Nov. 24 are booked, according to the event page from the DOH.

When a user attempts to select a time, each time slot shows “sold out.”

Curbside testing will be available again on Airport Boulevard on Dec. 1.

There is no cost for future tests, but an appointment needs to be made prior.

The department of health said test results from this site take five to seven days.

There have been more than 11,000 cases of coronavirus in Seminole County.

The county has posted a list of testing sites at this link.

