Kidnapping suspect arrested in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman wanted for a kidnapping in Georgia has been arrested in Central Florida.

Deputies in Sumter County say they arrested Jelessa Holloway on Saturday after authorities spotted her car.

Investigators say the young victim was not hurt and was reunited with family members shortly after being found.

Holloway was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and drug charges.

Details about the kidnapping and the age of the victim have not been released.

Holloway was being held without bond in the Sumter County Jail.