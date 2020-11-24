Will the weather be nice enough to eat Thanksgiving dinner outside?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A weak cold front moved across Central Florida on Monday.

The dry air on the backside of this front will provide great weather for the rest of this week.

We will gradually warm up each day as we head for Thursday.

On Thursday look for early morning temps to be in the low 60s and warm rapidly.

The sky will be no worse than partly cloudy to mostly sunny during the day.

Temps could hit 82 in Orlando.

Wind support will be light from the southeast at 5 mph.

With most wanting a way to dine outside the weather is cooperating in a very big way.