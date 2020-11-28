Temps to hit low 80s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – High pressure which has produced a warm week, will give way to a slowly approaching cold front. This feature will cross into North Florida Saturday, keeping Central Florida warm, with a slight chance of a passing shower through the weekend. Highs will run above normal, in the lower 80s with lows in the mid-60s.

A few strong storms will be possible on Monday ahead of a strong cold front tracking through the area.

As the front approaches Monday, a band of scatted to numerous showers, with embedded storms drop Southeast through the areas.

The current timing for the greatest storm coverage appears to be mid-morning through the afternoon. While the risk for severe weather appears to be farther north, a few storms may contain strong wind gusts. Most of the moisture should exit the region by Monday evening, followed by rapid drying and the onset of cold air.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, dry and cold air will settle in. The coldest weather will occur Tuesday night and into early Wednesday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 50s and lows falling between 35-10 degrees inland.

The warming trend begins Wednesday with highs staying in the upper 60s to low 70s, and into the 70s by late next week.

With three days left of the official hurricane season, we continue to watch two areas in the middle of the Atlantic with a slight chance for tropical development. Neither storm will be a concern for the U.S. (WKMG)

