MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in Marion County, officials said.

The shooting, which occurred near the 3200 block of S Highway 314A, is an isolated incident with no threat to the community, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route, as officials said Highway 314A is blocked Saturday night.

No other details were given.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando for updates on this story.