Fatal mix up: Woman fatally shoots man she accused of stealing but it wasn’t him, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocklawaha woman is accused of shooting and killing a man who she thought stole from him, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim was not the same person.

Deputies said around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday investigators received a report of a shooting on the 3200 block of Highway 314A.

This is about two miles south of Highway 40 and nine miles east of Highway 35.

Investigators said when deputies arrived they saw 41-year-old Jennifer Hill had just shot 39-year-old Michael Hofacker.

Hofacker was laying near the roadway with a gunshot wound, according to investigators.

He was rushed to the Ocala Regional Medical Center and died from his injuries on Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Interviews with Hill and several witnesses advised she had shot Hofacker, according to deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said Hill believed the victim was a man who had stolen from her in the past but quickly realized it was not him after she had shot him.

Deputies said Hill’s statement was inconsistent with witness accounts and evidence collected at the scene.

Investigators said she informed deputies she had shot Hofacker.

She is facing a second-degree murder charge and is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.