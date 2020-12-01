2 Central Florida counties to be in a Freeze Watch this week

The cold front that brought Central Florida rain on Monday has now moved on out to the Atlantic water to the east and down to Miami.

[TRENDING: Man found clinging to boat 86 miles off Fla. | US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of COVID-19 | Mom of slain teen shot at burial service]

Overnight expect a rapid drop in temperature. Lows in the 30s and 40s will be widespread over all of Central Florida. The low at Orlando International Airport will drop to 43 degrees.

For Tuesday expect lots of sun, but not much warmth. The high in Orlando will make to 56, which is 20 degrees below normal.

That will set up for an even colder night on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

A widespread frost will be all over areas to the North and West of Orlando.

Sumter County and Western Marion County are under a Freeze Watch for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Those areas may go as low as 28 before we start to warm Wednesday.

The low in Orlando will drop to 38 late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

That will be the coldest we have been since January!