17-year-old shows up at Orlando hospital with gunshot wound

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old was shot overnight in Orlando, and the suspected shooter remains on the loose, police said.

Orlando police said officers were called to Health Central Hospital after the teen showed up there suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to police, the teen said he was at the The Hamptons at Metrowest apartments when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot.

Police didn’t say who took the teen to the hospital, where he was in stable condition.

According to police, a crime scene was located at 3200 block Corona Village Way, but the culprit was not located.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.