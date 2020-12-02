2 men shot in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two men were shot early Wednesday in Orange County, sheriff’s officials said.

The double shooting was reported at 3:46 a.m. in the 10400 block of Twiggs Court in Union Park.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area and found two men, ages 20 and 27, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.

Video from the scene showed a neighborhood street blocked off and investigators talking to apparent witnesses.

No other details, including information about the suspected shooter, have been released.