Florida CFO advocates for business protections on restaurant tour

Florida’s CFO Jimmy Patronis, stopped in Central Florida Wednesday for his Rally at the Restaurant Tour.

“We must provide our small business owners the confidence to be able to re-open without the fear of litigation,” said Patronis.

Patronis, surrounded by legislators and business owners, said in the midst of a pandemic, he’d like to see Tallahassee pass liability protections for Florida businesses.

[TRENDING: How long will cold blast last? | Florida man describes miracle rescue at sea | First COVID-19 vaccines in US will go to these people]

“At the federal level, Leader Mitch McConnell has been advocating for COVID liability since the summer; I think part of it is, is do we see a federal solution or does Florida need to act? My opinion, Florida must ask,” said Patronis.

He tells News 6 he thinks there will be legislation in the Spring.

It’s something business owners agree is a protection that’s needed.

“Legislation is extremely important so that our small businesses can stay in business and continue to thrive whenever we get beyond this,” said business owner, Lauren Miller.

Another business owner that was at the event, Paul McNally, said, “we definitely need the help of the state to help with these frivolous lawsuits; to try to keep these businesses afloat, so that small businesses can make it again in Florida.”

While Patronis called for liability protections for businesses, News 6 asked him his thoughts on Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings working to protect patrons and the community from COVID-19 spread. Demings said it has come to the point where they feel they need to fine businesses that aren’t complying with CDC guidelines.

“If a business owner wants these protections, these liability protections, they have to be responsible and abide by CDC guidelines, departmental guidelines, whatever is outlined out in the legislation that we hope to pass this year,” said Patronis.