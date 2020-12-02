Video shows gunman wanted in fatal Mount Dora store shooting

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora police on Wednesday released video of a gunman who they say shot two store owners, killing one of them, during a robbery.

Police also announced that the Crimeline reward in the case now stands at $10,000.

According to Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Brett Meade the victims, Khiem Ba Trinh (Ken), 56, and Minh Nguyen (Tina), 47, were closing T&N Market on Monday night when they were shot multiple times.

Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene and Trinh was airlifted to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford, where he remains in critical condition, according to Meade. According to family members, Trinh no longer has brain activity.

Video from outside the store shows a gunman wearing dark clothing forcing Trinh back into the store, where the robbery and shooting occurred, police said. No one else was in the store at the time of the shooting, Meade said.

The armed robber is then seen on video leaving the store while carrying a white bag.

The assailant was described as a man with a thin build.

“This individual will be caught,” Meade said. “Please help us pass this information on so we can bring this individual to justice.”

Meade said he’s hopeful that video from inside the store, which has not been released, will shed even more clues about the shooting.

T&N Market was called a staple of the northeast community, and authorities referred to the store owners as pillars of Mount Dora.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for funeral and medical expenses.