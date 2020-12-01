Woman killed, man wounded in shooting at Mount Dora store

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday night at a Mount Dora convenience store, according to police.

Mount Dora police said the shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. at the T & N Market on North Grandview Street.

Police said officers found the man and woman inside the store with gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was rushed to the Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford in critical condition, according to police.

Details about the suspected shooter and a motive have not been released.

@MountDoraPolice SOT with Interim Police Chief Brett Meade about the homicide investigation on Grandview. pic.twitter.com/UcgoziBYv0 — Mount Dora Police (@MountDoraPolice) December 1, 2020