President Trump to award Lou Holtz with Medal of Freedom

ORLANDO, Fla. – Long-time Orlando resident and legendary football coach Lou Holtz will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom Thursday.

President Donald Trump is expected to award Holtz the nation’s highest civilian honor during a ceremony at the White House.

Holtz, 83, spent 34 years coaching both college and professional football teams and is perhaps best known for an 11-season stint as Notre Dame’s head coach. Holtz ended his career at the University of South Carolina, where he was head coach for six seasons from 1999-2004.

He coached the New York Jets in 1976.

In a statement released by the White House, Holtz was praised not only for his coaching career but his charity work off the field.

Holtz is a long-time resident of the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club.