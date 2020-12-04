Deputies search for missing Ocala man

OCALA, Fla. – Deputies in Marion County are asking the public for help as they search for a missing, endangered man.

According to deputies, Matthew Quick was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Thursday near 471 Lake Road in Ocala.

Sheriff’s deputies said Quick made statements that have caused officials and family to have concern for his well-being.

“Matthew was last seen driving a gold 2002 GMC pickup truck bearing Florida tag 327 6YA,” deputies said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Quick’s whereabouts to contact 911.