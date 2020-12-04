Suspected shoplifter punches CVS clerk, leads Flagler deputies on 100 mph pursuit, video shows

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies arrested 30-year-old Steven Hoxworth after he led them on a wild ride that started in Ormond Beach on Thursday afternoon.

“We got a bolo out of Volusia County in reference to a strong-armed robbery suspect that just committed a strong-armed robbery at CVS,” said Cmdr. Gerald Dittola.

Ormond Beach Police said surveillance video inside the store showed Hoxworth trying to steal a cart full of items, but the clerk intercepted. Police said Hoxworth then punched the clerk before taking off to Flagler County.

“His driving pattern was very reckless, so we don’t want to make it worse for the community so we kind of backed off,” Dittola said.

Deputies said Hoxworth was going about 100 mph through the city of Palm Coast, so they quickly deployed stop sticks to try and slow him down. The stop sticks deflated one tire but deputies said he kept going until he crashed into an unmarked deputy’s truck and a guardrail along Palm Coast Parkway. Luckily, the deputy wasn’t hurt.

“We were able to get him off the street before he really hurts somebody else,” Dittola said. “He seemed like he was intoxicated or on drugs or somewhat. He wasn’t really making too much sense when we were speaking to him.”

Ormond Beach Police said they searched his car and found two gift bags full of stolen merchandise and with a full Dollar General shopping basket. Hoxworth who has a lengthy criminal record and a domestic battery charge currently against him, now faces a slew of charges in both counties including fleeing and eluding, theft, and battery.

Deputies said they’re glad to have helped police by catching Hoxworth so quickly and has a message for those who want to break the law.

“Don’t come into our county, try to commit a crime because you’re going to go to jail,” said Cmdr. Dittola.