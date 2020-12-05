Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in the Reddick area should be aware that a raccoon recently tested positive for rabies, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Those who live or work in the Reddick area, particularly south of Northwest 120th Street, west of Northwest 75th Avenue, north of Northwest 100th Street and east of Northwest 90th Avenue, should be aware that rabies is active in the area and avoid contact with all wildlife.

Health officials provided the following advice to keep people and pets safe:

All pets should have current rabies immunizations.

Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

Do not leave pet food outside. This also attracts other animals.

Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats and foxes.

If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention, and promptly report the incident to your county’s animal services department.

Rabies is preventable when treatment is provided in a timely manner.

Visit the Department of Health’s website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website for more information about rabies.