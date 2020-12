OCALA, Fla. – A 15-year-old male died after being shot at an apartment complex in Ocala, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting happened at Sutton Place Apartments. Police said they performed life saving measures to the victim until EMA arrived.

The victim later died at the hospital from the gunshot wound, according to police.

Authorities said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide and the investigation is active and ongoing.