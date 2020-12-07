Human remains stolen from Mount Dora cemetery likely used in ritual

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Human remains were stolen from a Mount Dora cemetery and used in some type of ritualistic activity, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called Sunday afternoon to Edgewood Cemetery at 3333 Britt Road about a complaint of vandalism to some of the graves.

Deputies said the vandals disturbed four graves, all of which no longer held human remains, and attempted to access a fifth.

Detectives said evidence suggests the incident is likely tied to some form of ritualistic activity.

Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the vandalism by a woman who was driving past the cemetery and noticed a disturbed tomb stone. The woman, who was with her mother, drove into the cemetery and saw two other grave sites that had been vandalized and she called authorities, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the concrete lid of at least two of the grave sites were broken into pieces and the caskets were pried open.

Deputies talked to residents who live nearby and they said they did not hear any loud noises coming from the cemetery.

A funeral was held at the cemetery Saturday, but a property representative said equipment used for the burial was removed around 3 p.m.

A Mount Dora police officer said she saw a white pop-up tent at the cemetery around 8:20 a.m. Saturday but did not notice anything out of the ordinary.

Crews were working Monday to repair the damage.

Deputies are asking for anyone who may have noticed any type of suspicious vehicles or activity at the cemetery Saturday night to call the Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101.