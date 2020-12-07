Orlando senator launches food drive to help people struggling during the pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – State Sen. Linda Stewart (D) of Orlando launched a holiday food drive Monday to collect canned goods for families struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Central Florida is No. 1 in unemployment,” Stewart said. “People are desperate to make ends meet.”

Over the last nine months the veteran Orlando Democrat has continued her version of shuttle diplomacy presenting constituents’ unemployment files to the Department of Economic Opportunity in Tallahassee.

[TRENDING: ‘Christmas Star’ forming soon | This holiday drone light show is way COOL | Can I legally pass a police car in traffic?]

Stewart said she understands the difficult times families face from paying rent to struggles collecting unemployment.

With thousands of people still waiting for benefits she said her food drive offers a small lifeline during a holiday season already battered by the economic damage from the coronavirus.

“We are experiencing food insecurity all over central-Florida,” Stewart said from her office Monday. ”They can come anytime day or night to drop off canned foods or non-perishable goods.”

Stewart’s staff set up a plastic bin she called “nothing fancy” outside of her Orlando office to make drop off of food donations easy.

“This venture over the next few weeks is an attempt to plug the holes for the people who are unable to get to the food banks that already exist,” Stewart said.

The office is located at 1726 S. Bumby Ave, Orlando, Florida 32806

If you have an unemployment issue you can contact makendsmeet@wkmg.com