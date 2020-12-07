Palm Bay City Hall locked down over suspicious person

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay City Hall has been placed on lockdown due to a report of a suspicious person.

Palm Bay police tweeted around 9:35 a.m. that City Hall is on a temporary lockdown “due to reports of a suspicious person on scene.”

“At this time, we are asking all members of the public to stay away from City Hall campus in an abundance of caution,” the tweet said.

No other details have been releaed.