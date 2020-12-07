Student brought gun onto Eau Gallie High School campus, officials say

EAU GALLIE, Fla. – A student brought a gun in his backpack to Eau Gallie High School on Monday, prompting a brief shelter in place order on campus, according to Brevard Public Schools.

The campus was put into a shelter-in-place status Monday morning as a result of a possible threat made on social media, according to BPS.

The Melbourne Police Department was notified and officers conducted an investigation. A student was found with a gun in his backpack and taken into custody.

It’s unclear what the student is charged with.

“At no time were our students or staff in harm’s way and normal school operations continued through the shelter in place, which has since been lifted,” BPS said in a statement. “This is a case where someone saw something and said something and we are proud that the students felt comfortable enough to notify our staff.”

A shelter in place is different from a lock down in that school operations continue but nobody enters or leaves campus.

No other information was available.