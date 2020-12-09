Man wearing ‘Security’ hoodie pistol-whips Tavares store worker, police say

TAVARES, Fla. – A Tavares store worker was pistol-whipped Monday during an an armed robbery, according to police.

Tavares police say the robber walked into Dora Discount and demanded money. Officers say the gunman hit an employee in the head with a handgun.

Police say the robber was wearing a black hoodie with “security” written in white letters.

Investigators say the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Tavares police.