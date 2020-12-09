Orlando International Airport to offer rapid COVID-19 testing

ORLANDO, Fla. – There will soon be a coronavirus testing clinic at Orlando International Airport.

Airport leaders made the announcement Wednesday, saying the program will be in partnership with AdventHealth Centra Care.

The testing site is being set up as part of the concession program and will be located pre-security on the airport’s third level at the west end of the main terminal, according to a news release.

Airport executives say the location is to help provide a convenient testing opportunity for both travelers and airport employees as well as the overall Central Florida community.

“As travel increases, with certain destinations requiring COVID-19 testing prior to arrival, having an on-site clinic will enable us to better serve our customers and the community,” Phil Brown, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO said.

The testing clinic is projected to open later in December, ahead of the holidays. Operations are scheduled to continue through the end of July 2021.