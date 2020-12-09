Over 140,000 candles sold at Dollar Tree recalled for fire hazard

Before you light any candles this holiday season, you should check where you bought them first.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on Adco’s Sure Scents Candles sold exclusively at Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree sold more than 143,000 candles labeled with the names peaceful stream and moonlit waves.

[TRENDING: Fla. man finds body in trash can | Here’s who should NOT get COVID-19 shot | NATURE: Pics show heron devouring gator]

The two and a half inch tall blue candles’ high flames can cause the glass container to break, sparking a fire and burn hazards.

In some cases, the surface wax has caught on fire too, posing another serious risk of spreading the flames.

Consumers are urged not to light the candles and to call Dollar Tree for a refund at 800-876-8697.

More information about the recall is available on the Dollar Tree website.