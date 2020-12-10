Florida reports more than 11,000 new infections as nearly every state sees surge in coronavirus deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. – Deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to more than 3,000 a day on average, matching the peak reached in April. That’s more deaths than D-Day or 9/11.

Health officials said the pandemic can only get worse with the Christmas and New Year’s holiday quickly approaching.

Virtually every state is reporting surges just as a vaccine appears days away from getting the go-ahead in the United States.

The virus has been blamed for more than 285,000 deaths and 15 million confirmed infections across the country.

On Thursday, a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel is widely expected to authorize emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, and shots could begin almost immediately after that.

Earlier this week, Britian started dispensing the Pfizer vaccine, becoming the first country in the West to begin mass vaccinations.

Still, any vaccination campaign will take many months, and U.S. health experts are warning of a continuing surge of infections in the coming weeks as people gather for the holidays.

Below is a breakdown of Florida’s COVID-19 numbers for Thursday, Dec. 10.

Along with the resources previously utilized by News 6 (state and county-by-county data), as of Dec. 7, WKMG-TV has added state data pulled from the Florida Department of Health’s Florida COVID19 State Testing Totals. This new dataset includes the number of people tested the day prior, which is the number public health officials use to calculate the state’s daily positivity rate.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 11,234 new cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,094,697 cases since March.

Deaths

As of Thursday’s coronavirus report, a total of 19,851 deaths across the state have been related to the coronavirus, a number that includes 260 non-resident deaths in Florida. The state reported 135 new deaths Thursday.

State health officials have always maintained that virus fatalities are often delayed in being reported to the FDOH, with some deaths not reported for a month or more.

Hospitalizations

As of Thursday afternoon, there are currently 4,550 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

In total, 57,469 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from the coronavirus. The state reported 258 new hospitalizations on Thursday.

Positivity rate

The positivity rate for tests reported Thursday is 8.07%. Over the past two weeks the state’s positivity rate has ranged from 6.24% to 9.22%.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region.

County Cases New Cases Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Deaths New Deaths Brevard 17,233 156 1,276 11 465 1 Flagler 2,968 23 204 1 46 1 Lake 11,798 169 884 2 265 0 Marion 14,424 178 1,206 1 413 4 Orange 61,697 642 1,803 14 677 25 Osceola 20,818 273 998 5 266 4 Polk 30,365 427 3,077 16 708 9 Seminole 14,765 162 859 1 291 2 Sumter 3,893 49 343 2 101 0 Volusia 18,042 167 1,168 10 388 2

