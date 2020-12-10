Nearly 100 students at Lake Mary High told to quarantine

School officials in Lake Mary are working to contact trace students at Lake Mary High School after reports of multiple positive cases.

According to officials, seven people at Lake Mary High School tested positive for COVID-19. Since the positive diagnosis, 76 students have entered into quarantine.

“By the end of the day, we will potentially be close to 100 students quarantined,” school leaders said.

According to officials, some students were involved in extracurriculars which is why the number of students needing to self quarantine is higher than usual.

Seminole County Public Schools returns for their second semester on Jan. 4.