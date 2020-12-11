1 hurt in fire that destroyed Orange County mobile home

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was injured Friday afternoon in a mobile home fire, officials said.

The fire broke out in the 7500 block of Brentwood Drive.

[TRENDING: Snow tubing halted in Florida | Viral video shows youth football coach striking player | 2020 pop culture wrap]

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted that one person was inside the home and suffered burns. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

When crews arrived, officials said the trailer was fully engulfed in flames, which were burning through the roof and extending into a nearby wooded area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.