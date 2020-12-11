Man rushed to hospital after shooting at Maitland apartment complex

MAITLAND, Fla. – A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at a Maitland apartment complex on Thursday, according to police.

The Maitland Police Department said the man worked for a vendor that does work at the Brickstone Maitland Summit and this was where the incident took place.

The complex is just southeast of the intersection of State Road 434 and State Road 414.

Thursday afternoon, investigators had a section of the complex taped off.

Police said officers responded to the complex after they received a report of gunshots for the area.

Authorities said a male suspect is involved in the shooting.

The condition of the victim has not been released at this time and the name of the victim has not been released at this time.

There is no word at this time on what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.