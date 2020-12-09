Northern Lights possible in parts of contiguous U.S.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Seeing the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis is on the bucket list of many people. Thursday night, some Americans that don’t reside in Alaska may have the opportunity after a strong solar flare ejected from the sun a few days ago.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a geomagnetic storm watch for the next several nights. Thursday night, the potential for a strong geomagnetic storm, G3 on the scale, exists. The northern lights are a result of these storms.

Geomagnetic Storm Watches in effect Dec 9 - 11, 2020, due to anticipated CME effects. The CME occurred on December 7th, and was associated with a C7 flare from Region 2790. For the full story visit https://t.co/mzq8JTer8q @NWS pic.twitter.com/EKOKtiyz3e — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) December 8, 2020

A geomagnetic storm starts with the sun and its electrically charged particles called ions. These ions constantly stream out from the surface of the sun into space. This solar wind as its known then approaches Earth and interacts with our magnetic field. If it wasn’t for this magnetic field, Earth would be in big trouble! Instead, most of the solar wind is deflected and continues its journey through space.

Geomagnetic storms are categorized from 1 through 5 with 1 being minor and 5 being extreme. Thursday night’s falls in the strong category. A geomagnetic storm is not like a storm on Earth and most won’t even know there is anything going on.

Some of the particles that don’t get deflected interact with gases in our atmosphere producing vibrant displays of light, or the Auroras. Oxygen produces green and red color when it goes from its excited state to a more calm state while nitrogen glows purple and blue.

How the Aurora forms

A solar flare or coronal mass ejection, CME, provides a sudden burst of energy into the solar wind, creating a stronger geomagnetic storm and raising the potential for the aurora. In extreme examples, radio and communication satellites could be disabled.

In regards to Thursday night, the northern tier of the country should have a pretty good shot at seeing the northern lights. Typically the northern lights hang out way up north in Canada, Alaska and northern Europe, but during a strong event like this one, they can be seen further south.

Northern Lights

There is an outside chance that low on the horizon the northern lights could be visible as far south as North Carolina.

The northern lights have been seen in Florida a few times, but it’s extremely rare and takes a large disruption of Earth’s magnetic field from an intense geomagnetic storm.

These also occur in the southern hemisphere and are known as the southern lights our Aurora Australis