Man shot carpet cleaner in back in Maitland apartment, police say

MAITLAND, Fla. – Maitland police say a man cleaning carpets in an apartment was shot several times inside the home when one of the resident’s became agitated.

Police responded to the complex at 9212 Summit Centre Way Thursday around 2:20 pm. where they found one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment at the Brickstone Maitland Summit Complex. The shooting happened inside an apartment in building 12, according to the arrest report.

Maitland Police Department officials said the victim worked for a vendor of the Brickstone Maitland Summit complex. According to the arrest report, the victim was bleeding from his face and torso when police arrived.

[TRENDING: Snow tubing halted in Florida | Viral video shows youth football coach striking player | 2020 pop culture wrap]

According to a witness who was inside the apartment when the shooting happened she had arranged for the carpets to be cleaned on Thursday afternoon. When the victim arrived to clean the carpets, the suspected shooter, Christopher Brooks, 28, emerged from the back bedroom and “became verbally aggressive toward” the vendor after the victim said “hello,” according to the report.

The witness said she told Brooks to go back to his room. While the victim was cleaning the carpet’s in the woman’s room Brooks again emerged and began yelling at the victim to leave the apartment, according to the report. The witness said she attempted to push Brooks back into his bedroom and the victim continued into the living room to finish cleaning the carpets.

The witness said she “blacked out” but remembers hearing gunshots. She awoke and saw the victim on the ground and Brooks standing over the victim, she told police. The woman said she attempted to pull Brooks away from the victim and then heard several more gun shots.

Investigators said it appears the victim was walking toward the door in an attempt to leave when Brooks shot him. Brooks shot him once and when realized he was not dead he shot him again, according to investigators.

Police said Brooks had the victim’s wallet in his possession when he was arrested. According to the witness, Brooks moved in with her in March.

Brooks was booked into the Orange County Jail facility on attempted first-degree murder charges.

Authorities did not provide an update on the victim’s condition.