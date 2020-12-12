Appointments still available for free COVID-19 tests at pop-up sites in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Appointments are still available for free coronavirus tests at pop-up sites in Seminole County.

The testing sites are for anyone above the age of 5. County officials said patients must bring identification and no symptoms are required for a test.

Patients with insurance are asked to bring their cards and minors must have a parent or guardian with them to get a test.

Rapid tests are not available at these sites, PCR tests are available, and results will take three to five days.

County officials said two free cloth masks will be provided for each person tested.

Pop-up sites will be available at the following days and locations:

As of Dec. 11, the Florida Department of Health has reported 14,982 cases of coronavirus since March in Seminole County.

DOH reports there have been 294 COVID-19 cases and 864 hospitalizations in the county.