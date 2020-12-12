Over 40 people displaced after Orlando apartment fire

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando firefighters battled an apartment fire Saturday that displaced more than 40 people.

According to officials, the two-alarm fire was at Jernigan Gardens Apartments on Mercy Drive.

Orlando firefighters on scene of a two-alarm response for this apartment fire on Mercy Drive. About 8 apt units impacted and 4 with smoke damage, displacing 37 residents who are being assisted by @RedCrossCFL. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/qS6Pxj7Ryy — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) December 12, 2020

Fire crews said around eight apartment units were impacted and four had smoke damage.

In total, 44 residents were displaced following the fire.

Update: 44 residents displaced from Jernigan Gardens apartment fire this morning. Thankfully, no injuries. pic.twitter.com/Q5oEMgkBuq — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) December 12, 2020

The Red Cross stepped in to help those affected.

“So far, the Red Cross has provided 29 people (and counting) with emergency financial assistance,” Duhane Lindo, Regional Communications Manager with American Red Cross said.

The Red Cross is also providing one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance as well as mental health services.

The Orlando Fire Department is working to determine what caused the fire.

