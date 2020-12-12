74ºF

Over 40 people displaced after Orlando apartment fire

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Red Cross helps families Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando firefighters battled an apartment fire Saturday that displaced more than 40 people.

According to officials, the two-alarm fire was at Jernigan Gardens Apartments on Mercy Drive.

Fire crews said around eight apartment units were impacted and four had smoke damage.

In total, 44 residents were displaced following the fire.

The Red Cross stepped in to help those affected.

“So far, the Red Cross has provided 29 people (and counting) with emergency financial assistance,” Duhane Lindo, Regional Communications Manager with American Red Cross said.

The Red Cross is also providing one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance as well as mental health services.

The Orlando Fire Department is working to determine what caused the fire.

