COVID-19: Nearly 250 Osceola high school students in quarantine

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly 250 Osceola County students were sent home to quarantine last week after 10 positive cases of the coronavirus were identified, school district officials said.

Last week, 247 Tohopekaliga High School students in Kissimmee were possibly exposed, according to contact tracing.

A school district spokeswoman said a number of sports teams have been impacted by quarantine.

Since Aug. 24 the Osceola County School district has released school-related COVID-19 numbers once a week on Mondays.

According to the data posted on Dec. 7 for Tohopekaliga High, 247 students and five staff were in quarantine, 10 students had recently tested positive. There were no positive cases listed for school staff. For the week prior, 93 students were in quarantine and two weeks ago no students were in quarantine.