Osceola School Board approves plan for spring semester

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County School Board approved its coronavirus education plan for the next semester and now, parents have a little more than a week to decide what learning method to choose for their child.

The spring semester, which begins Jan. 4, will still include three learning options: face-to-face with social distancing and health precautions in place, digital learning that follows the traditional bell schedule and Osceola Virtual School for students who want to learn online but create their own schedules.

One change to digital learning for the upcoming semester is that students who chose that option for the current semester can only continue if they have a 90% attendance record or better, are at grade-level proficiency on standardized assessments and have A, B or C grades in all classes.

Parents who’d like to keep their child enrolled in the same learning option they are in now don’t need to take any action but those who’d like to switch need to do so by Dec. 9 by clicking here.

Those who want to enroll in Osceola Virtual School are required to call 407-870-1445 by Dec. 11.

“The keys to our continued success are in our flexibility to adapt to changing conditions and in providing parents the opportunity to select how instruction will be delivered to their child,” Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace said in a news release. “Our priorities remain laser-focused on providing every child, every chance, every day and on the comprehensive plans that have been put into place to keep our students and staff safe and healthy for the successful remainder of the school year.”