Florida Highway Patrol troopers say one person was killed Friday in a multiple-vehicle crash in Lake County.

Troopers responded to the crash at 9:45 a.m. on U.S. 27 and Frank Jarrell Road involving two vehicles and a tow truck.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

U.S. 27 was blocked in both directions as of 10 a.m.

No other details were immediately available. This story will be updated as soon as more information is confirmed.