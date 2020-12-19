Police looking for teen accused of shooting woman at ‘Light-Up’ Eustis

Officers with the Eustis Police Department said they are looking for a 17-year-old accused of shooting a woman at “Light-Up” Eustis.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers with the Eustis Police Department said they are looking for a 17-year-old accused of shooting a woman at “Light-Up” Eustis.

Brycen Jacobe Williams is facing an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charge.

A warrant has been issued for Williams, this charge is a felony.

A woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting on Nov. 27, according to the police department.

[TRENDING: Video reveals huge hammerhead shark circling clueless swimmer in Florida | Florida reports latest coronavirus numbers | ‘Disturbing’ video sent to Seminole students]

Eustis police the victim was shot in the arm around 9:38 p.m. on Nov. 27.

According to police, witnesses saw four men in a field near Clifford Avenue and Eustis Street and one of those men fired at people inside a red SUV driving in the area.

The woman was standing several feet from where the shooting happened and was not the intended target, according to officials.

Police said the woman’s injury is minor.

Investigators said she was transported to the Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Eustis police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.