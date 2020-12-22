Orange County firefighter arrested in Texas on marijuana possession charge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County firefighter has been relieved of duty without pay after he was arrested in Texas on a felony marijuana possession charge, records show.

Orange County Fire Rescue provided documents on Tuesday showing that engineer Erik Quarterman has had a change in his work status due to the arrest in Wise County, Texas.

Officials at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office have not yet been able to provide that arrest report.

Quarterman was relieved of duty effective Monday.

The firefighter is now required to call his shift supervisor each day of his regularly scheduled shift before 10 a.m. to check in. He’s also not allowed to discuss his arrest with his colleagues and he can’t visit any Orange County Fire Rescue station, facility or worksite unless his supervisor tells him to do so.

A predetermination hearing and a formal investigation will take place.

Quarterman has worked for the department since February 2007.