Truck fatally strikes 20-year-old woman who exited car after crash, Clermont police say

A 20-year-old Clermont woman is now dead after she was hit by a truck after she exited her car following a crash in the area of Highway 27 and Roper Boulevard Monday night, according to police.

CLERMONT, Fla. – A 20-year-old Clermont woman who exited her car after a crash was hit by a truck as she was standing in the roadway, resulting in her death, according to police.

The Clermont Police Department said Crista Patterson died from her injuries Tuesday morning and a second passenger who was also hit by the truck in the incident, 21-year-old Diamond Patterson, remains in critical condition.

[TRENDING: Rare ‘Christmas star’ puts on a show | Suspects sold ‘jail broken’ Amazon Fire Sticks | Who will be the next to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?]

Crista Patterson and Diamond Patterson were both rushed to the Orland Regional Medical Center Monday Night.

Police said around 7:09 p.m., officers responded to the crash and the initial investigation shows a black car struck a white car traveling southbound on Highway 27 and Roper Boulevard.

Investigators said when the cars came to a rest, Crista Patterson and Diamond Patterson exited the black car and stood by it in the roadway and a third vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 27 struck them both.

The driver in the white car was not injured.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.