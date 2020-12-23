Orlando airport releases statement after death of man who had COVID-19 symptoms on flight

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando International Airport has released a statement after a man died with COVID-19 symptoms following a flight from Orlando.

The Associated Press reports the United Airlines flight was diverted to New Orleans after the man had a medical emergency on the flight from Orlando.

Assistant Director of Public Affairs for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Rod Johnson said OIA can’t confirm the health information of a passenger en route to another destination.

“MCO does not control or have access to that information and it will have to be obtained through the responding medical agency in accordance with HIPAA rules and regulations,” Johnson said.

Johnson said OIA consults with the Centers for Disease Control for regulations for airports.

“The CDC does not require airports to test or screen airline passengers for the coronavirus. Individual airlines such as American Airlines may decide to require COVID-19 screening for some of their passengers on some routes but that is an individual corporate decision,” Johnson said.

The AP reports the passenger said before the flight he had no symptoms of COVID-19.

Officials with the airline said the man’s wife was overheard telling crews her husband had symptoms of COVID-19, according to the AP.