Man in Titusville found shot in car outside of apartment complex, according to police

A man was found shot inside a car parked at the Forest Park Apartment Complex in Titusville Sunday afternoon, according to Titusville Poilice.

Authorities said the 61-year-old man was found after they were responding to a call about shots fired. Police found the gunshot victim around 3 p.m. inside of a maroon 2003 Saturn Ion sedan parked at the apartment complex on Rock Pit Road.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was making repairs to the vehicle and was shot by the unknown suspect, according to authorities. They said the suspect or suspects fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.